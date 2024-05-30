Serving as the only circuit court judge in two counties is not an easy task, but Aaron Negangard said he manages.

The two schools have solidified a new partnership that will allow faculty and students to collaborate on legal topics of interest to their respective countries and to travel to each other’s schools, furthering the educational experience. One key focus will be human rights.

With the federal government’s recent announcement that it intends to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug with potential medical benefits, some advocates wonder if that could be the game changer that opens the floodgates for legalization in Indiana’s 2025 legislative session.

It’s taken a little longer than expected for the Biden Administration to announce a nominee for the Indiana Southern District Court’s impending vacancy.

Trump found guilty, becomes first former U.S. president convicted of felony crimes 5:19 pm A New York jury found former President Donald Trump guilty of falsifying business records in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through hush money payments to a porn actor who said the two had sex.

Chief Judge Pratt, Indiana Lawyer’s Lifetime Achievement Award winner, cites her father as first great mentor 3:22 pm Judge Pratt said she drew inspiration from a variety of people, but cited her father, the late defense and civil rights attorney Charles A. Walton, as her first great mentor. “I knew very early on I wanted to be like my dad. I wanted to be a lawyer,” she said.