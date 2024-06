Indiana Court of Appeals

William R. Mishler v. Union-North United School Corporation

23A-MI-1019

Miscellaneous. Affirms the St. Joseph Circuit Court’s resolution of summary judgment for the Union-North United School Corporation on the grounds that the school district complied with the state’s Access to Public Records Act. Reverses on the grounds that William Mishler did not comply with the Claims Against Public School Act notice requirement. Remands with instructions to dismiss the action without prejudice under Indiana Code section 34-13-3.5-7.