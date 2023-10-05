Home » Diversity in Law 2023

Indiana Lawyer is proud to present its inaugural class of Diversity in Law honorees. These 24 men and women are leading the way in efforts to diversify the legal profession across the state.

Diversity Trailblazer

Hon. Myra C. Selby

Ice Miller LLP

University of Michigan Law School, 1980
Roderick E. Bohannan

Indiana Legal Services Inc.

Seton Hall Law School, 1975
Charles E. Bush II

Ice Miller LLP

Valparaiso University School of Law, 2013
Reginald D. Cloyd III

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

University of Illinois College of Law, 2015
Norris Cunningham

Stoll Keenon Ogden PLLC

Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law, 1996

Hon. Steven H. David

Church Church Hittle + Antrim

Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law, 1982

Alfredo Estrada

Burke Costanza & Carberry LLP

Valparaiso University School of Law, 2015
Charise R. Frazier

Hall Render Killian Heath & Lyman P.C.

Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law, 2001

Jessica M. Heiser

Imprint Legal Group

DePaul University College of Law, 2012
Angka E. Hinshaw

Amundsen Davis LLC

Western Michigan University Cooley Law School, 2009

Lacy M. Johnson

Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP

Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law, 1981

Danitza Valerie Loya

Hensley Legal Group P.C.

University of Iowa College of Law, 2016
Jimmie L. McMillian

Penske Entertainment Corp.

Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law, 2002

Alan K. Mills

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law, 1982

David H. K. Nguyen

Nguyen Law LLC, IUPUI

Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law, 2006

Doneisha L. Posey

Black Onyx Management Inc.

Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law, 2014

Hon. Doris L. Pryor

7th Circuit Court of Appeals

Indiana University Maurer School of Law, 2003
Lahny R. Silva

Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law

University of Wisconsin Law School, 2011
Joseph L. Smith Jr.

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP

Indiana University Maurer School of Law, 1995
Pablo A. Svirsky

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP

Harvard Law School, 2010
Shelice R. Tolbert

Tolbert & Tolbert LLC

Valparaiso University School of Law, 2000
Tonya Vachirasomboon

Dentons Bingham Greenebaum

Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law, 2008

Charlotte F. Westerhaus-Renfrow

IU Kelley School of Business – IUPUI

Indiana University Maurer School of Law, 1991
Hon. G. Michael Witte

Senior judge

Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law, 1982

Indianapolis Marriott Downtown plays host to first DIL photos

The majority of the inaugural Indiana Lawyer Diversity in Law photos were taken at the downtown Indianapolis Marriott at 350 W. Maryland St.

Standing at 19 stories tall and featuring more than 600 guest rooms, the Indianapolis Marriott Downtown also offers 42,405 square feet of event space, with 37 event rooms and 15 breakout rooms. Guests can connect to the rest of the downtown area via the hotel's skywalk, which offers access to the Indiana Convention Center, Circle Centre Mall and Lucas Oil Stadium.

IL Editor Olivia Covington and photographer Eric Learned didn't have to go far to find the right spot in the hotel to serve as the backdrop for our photos. The Marriott lobby — with its highbacked chairs, eye-catching light fixtures reflecting off a floor–to–ceiling glass structure, and ample open-concept seating — created an ornate atmosphere fit for the distinguished legal leaders we were photographing. The adjacent Rye Bar also added an element of whimsy (or whiskey, you might say) to the photo shoot, while the second-floor overlook made the space feel vast.

Completed in 2001, the facility underwent a renovation that was completed in 2018. In addition to the Rye Bar, dining options include Conner's Kitchen + Bar, billed as offering comfort food at a “hangout-worthy spot,” and Loaf + Vine, an on-the-go market.

We'd also like to thank Tucker Fenwick of Image Resources Inc. for providing video services.
—Olivia Covington

