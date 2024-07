According to the 2024 AI and Legal Education Survey, collected by the American Bar Association, 55% of the 200 surveyed law schools currently offer classes on artificial intelligence as part of their curriculum.

The National Association for Law Placement released its annual Report on Diversity in U.S. Law Firms in January, with the report showing women now constitute the majority of all law associates for the first time since NALP began gathering data in the early 1990s.

The porn industry, which has battled age verification laws in several states, won a preliminary injunction Friday against a new Indiana statute that would require certain porn websites to prevent Hoosiers under 18 from accessing adult material.

Several counties across the state are working to help Hoosiers clear their records and reinstate their driver’s licenses, using expungement and driving restoration laws like those passed in many states to help residents get their lives back on track.

Indiana elections chief directs 100+ federal agencies to halt alleged ‘unauthorized involvement’ 10:19 am Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales’ office warned more than 120 federal agencies operating in Indiana against providing voter registration services described in a three-year-old presidential executive order without state approval. “This letter from my office is in response to the broad executive order from President (Joe) Biden directing federal agencies to engage in election […]

Web Exclusive: A need for words 1:00 am According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, interpreters and translators are expected to see job growth of about 4% in the next 10 years which is average for all occupations.